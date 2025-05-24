Ronaldo ‘could play’ in Club World Cup – Infantino

LONDON, England, May 24, 2025 – Fifa president Gianni Infantino has claimed “there are discussions” over Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the Club World Cup this summer.

Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, failed to qualify for the expanded 32-team tournament in the United States.

But Infantino says the 40-year-old Portugal forward, who is out of contract this summer, could still feature in the new-look event.

During an interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino talked about Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi playing in the tournament’s opening game on 14 June for his Inter Miami side.

He then added: “And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup.

“There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United mid-season and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract expires on 30 June.

This year’s Club World Cup will be the first to be played in the summer and the first to feature more than eight teams.

World football’s governing body Fifa has therefore introduced an additional transfer window from 1-10 June, allowing clubs to complete deals in time for the tournament.

Who could Ronaldo join for Club World Cup?

Spanish newspaper Marca, external reported last weekend that an unnamed Brazilian club had made an offer to Ronaldo.

Botafogo are one of four Brazilian teams to have qualified and their coach Renato Paiva was asked about Ronaldo, external last Sunday.

He laughed before saying: “Christmas is only in December. But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

“I don’t know anything – I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

Botafogo are owned by American businessman John Textor, who also holds a majority stake in Crystal Palace.

Ronaldo won the Champions League four times during nine seasons with Real Madrid before joining Juventus in 2018.

Real and Juve are among the 12 European clubs that have qualified, which includes Premier League teams Chelsea and Manchester City.

Between them either Ronaldo or Messi won the Ballon d’Or from 2008 to 2017, before Messi won it three more times to give the Argentine forward, 37, a record eight wins.

Messi’s Inter Miami are in the same group as Egypt’s Al Ahly, Portuguese side Porto and Brazilian club Palmeiras.