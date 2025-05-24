Pyramids grab late equaliser in African Champions League final

PRETORIA, South Africa, May 24, 2025 – Pyramids netted a stoppage-time equaliser to spoil the party for Mamelodi Sundowns and leave the African Champions League final finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Pretoria.

The hosts took the lead at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld eight minutes after half-time when forward Lucas Ribeiro followed up a shot and tucked the ball into the net from just outside the six yard box.

After dominating the second period, fans of the South African club were beginning to celebrate what they thought would be an important victory until Walid El Karti connected with Mohanad Lasheen’s cross and sent his header past Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams in the 94th minute.

In a tournament where the away goals rule is still in effect, the late leveller could prove enough for first-time finalists Pyramids to lift the new-look Champions League trophy and pick up $4m in prize money.

Only formed in 2008, the club has been transformed into one of Egypt’s top sides since being taken over by Saudi Arabian investors in 2018.

Sundowns, who will play in Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup next month, are chasing their second continental title and are back in the final for the first time since their triumph in 2016.

The two sides will meet again at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday, 1 June (17:00 GMT).

Visitors provide late drama

Sundowns had eliminated record 12-time champions Al Ahly at the semi-final stage on away goals while Pyramids saw off Sundowns’ provincial rivals Orlando Pirates 3-2 on aggregate.

In an entertaining opening 45 minutes played out in beautiful weather, Sundowns had more possession but it was the visitors who carved out three clear-cut chances.

However, Fiston Mayele, the competition’s joint-top scorer this season, sent the first two off target and was flagged offside for the third as he again failed to test Williams.

The composure of Pyramids eventually began to wane in the second half as they could be seen retreating, struggling to maintain sustained possession and barely causing issues for Sundowns.

Ahmed Atef was awarded a yellow card for time-wasting as early as the 48th minute as Krunoslav Jurcic’s side looked content to try and play for a draw.

Ribeiro eventually broke the deadlock but Sundowns could not add to their lead and, despite playing in a sea of yellow with virtually none of their own fans in attendance, Pyramids front man El Karti provided a late twist.

Sundowns are the dominant force in South African football, recently wrapping up a record-extending eighth consecutive domestic title, and will have to negotiate a potentially difficult second leg.

Although Pyramids do not boast the level of support enjoyed by Cairo rivals Al Ahly and Zamalek, Juric’s men will hope to capitalise upon hot evening conditions in North Africa and take a step towards establishing themselves as a giant of the continental game.