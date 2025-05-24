Pipeline wary of dogged detectives in volleyball league final - Capital Sports
Kenya Pipeline's Trizah Atuka in action at the Africa Club Championships. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Pipeline wary of dogged detectives in volleyball league final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline head coach Geoffrey Omondi says they will not underrate Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) when they meet in the finals of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league.

Omondi expects the sleuths to be a tough nut to crack hence wants his team to be thoroughly prepared.

“DCI is equally a very strong team…upcoming and very talented so we have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a good plan for us to win the league. It is going to be a tough match and a very entertaining one at Kasarani. I want to welcome all of our fans to come and support us,” the coach said.

The oilers secured their place in the finals with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the semis at the Makande Hall, Mombasa on Saturday afternoon.

It was vicious catfight on the court with Japheth Munala’s side winning 25-21 in the first set.

However, just like the first leg semis at the same venue on Friday, the oilers assumed control of proceedings from then on — winning 25–23, 25-18 and 25-23 in the subsequent sets.

The win brings them a step closer to reclaiming a crown they last won in 2022 when they beat the bankers in a hotly-contested final in Nairobi.

Omondi says the league remains their only chance of silverware, having relinquished their Zone V title earlier in the year and finishing third at the Africa Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria.

“We have missed two important trophies that we would have wanted to win. We have no choice but to win the national league. It is not going to be easy. We played well in the semi-finals…we gave it all our best and KCB is a very strong team,” the national women’s team coach said.

DCI edged out Kenya Prisons 3-2 in the other semi-final duel to book their date in the final.

