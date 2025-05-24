Nairobi City Thunder beat South Africa’s MBB to bag first BAL win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Basketball

Nairobi City Thunder beat South Africa’s MBB to bag first BAL win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Nairobi City Thunder beat South Africa’s Made By Basketball (MBB) 85-76 in their penultimate tie of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kenyan champions came into the tie in dire need of a win, having already lost their first four matches of the Nile Conference.

The closely-contested tie finally came to life in the final quarter as Nairobi City Thunder dominated their opponents to avenge their 75-74 loss at the same venue on Tuesday.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved