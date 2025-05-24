Nairobi City Thunder beat South Africa’s MBB to bag first BAL win

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Nairobi City Thunder beat South Africa’s Made By Basketball (MBB) 85-76 in their penultimate tie of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday evening.

The Kenyan champions came into the tie in dire need of a win, having already lost their first four matches of the Nile Conference.

The closely-contested tie finally came to life in the final quarter as Nairobi City Thunder dominated their opponents to avenge their 75-74 loss at the same venue on Tuesday.

-More to follow-