LONDON, England, May 24. 2025 – Victor Wanyama tells BBC Sport Africa he is considering a return to the international game with Kenya.

The 33-year-old midfielder has not played for the Harambee Stars since 2020, but says he has held discussions with head coach Benni McCarthy.

Wanyama signed for Dunfermline in March to reunite with Neil Lennon, his old manager at Celtic, and helped the Scottish club avoid relegation to the third tier.

More to follow…