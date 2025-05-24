DCI edge out Prisons to reach first-ever women’s volleyball league final

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2025 – Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) women’s volleyball qualified for their first ever league finals with a pulsating victory over Kenya Prisons in a semi-final fixture at the Makande Hall, Mombasa on Saturday morning.

The two teams had clashed on Friday in the first of three-match semi-final series, the sleuths winning 3-2 to put themselves in the ascendancy.

On Saturday, they came out guns blazing, determined to discipline their fellow disciplined forces.

They were duly rewarded for their aggression with victory in the first and second sets — winning 25-22 and 25-21 respectively.

However, coach Josp Barasa’s charges gained their composure in the third set to win 25-17 before levelling the overall scores with a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.

The decider set was a fight to the death and a tale of two halves: coach Patrick Sang’s seemed home and dry with a 6-1 lead but the wardresses clawed back to level the scores at 10-10.

Stamping their foot on the proceedings, DCI eventually excelled 15-12 to take one step closer to a first ever league title.

On cloud nine

Speaking after the match, Sang was over the moon, praising his girls for their gallant spirit and determination to make the final.

“Whatever they have done, I am totally amazed. I am very happy…I dedicate this win to the whole DCI fraternity,” he said.

The coach promised that the team will not stop at that but will double their efforts to walk away with the trophy.

“We are going to prepare well for the final that will be held next month. We promised ourselves that we are going to win a medal and the one that we want is the gold medal,” Sang said.

His opposite on the touchline was humble in defeat, admitting his charges were second best for the majority of the game.

“We tried our best but we were not lucky. What’s left for us is to go back to the drawing board and fight for third place. Our blocks were not the best today and the girls were also fatigued after the long journey from Nairobi to Mombasa,” he said.

In the other semi, defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) face Kenya Pipeline.