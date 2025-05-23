Tough competition awaits Omanyala at Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will face elite competition at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on May 31.

Omanyala will run in the men’s 100m where he will be joined at the start line by Olympic 4x100m relay champion Jerome Blake of Canada, World Indoor 60m silver medalist Kennedy Lachlan of Australia and Olympic 4x100m relay silver medalist Bayanda Walaza of South Africa.

The speedster will be competing at the World Continental Tour Gold event for the fifth time since he clocked an African record of 9.77 at the first edition of the competition in 2021.

Omanyala finished fifth at last year’s edition at the Nyayo Stadium, clocking 10.03 in a race won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

The 2022 African champion will be buoyed by his African record of 14.70 in the men’s 150m, which he set at the Atlanta City Games in the United States on May 18.

Icing on the cake

The men’s 100m has, traditionally, been the crowd puller at the Kip Keino Classic and the perfect icing on the cake of a thrilling one-day meet.

This year’s edition is expected to be no different with athletes using the competition to sharpen themselves ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo in September this year.

On paper, Blake poses the biggest threat to Omanyala by virtue of his medal-laden cabinet that includes the 2022 World 4x100m relay title, 2020 4x100m relay silver medal, 2024 World relay silver and 2025 World relay bronze — in addition to the Olympic crown.

Individually, the Jamaican-born sprinter is yet to win any race outside of the United States.

His latest was a ninth place finish at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan on May 18, after clocking 11.54 in the men’s 100m.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Walaza is one of the fastest-rising sprinters in the world, boasting an impressive resume in his short career.

Apart from clinching silver in Paris, the youngster clocked 10.19 to win gold in the men’s 100m at the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

This was followed by another gold in the men’s 200m after clocking 20.52.

Walaza was also part of the 4x100m relay team that won gold at this month’s World Relay Championships in Guangzhou, China.

Equally not to be sniffed at is Lachlan, who earned his first senior career medal at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China in March.

The 21-year-old clocked 6.50 to finish second in the men’s 60m.

The trio will be making their maiden appearance at the Kip Keino Classic.