Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws a foul from Atlanta's AJ Griffin in the Thunder's 121-114 NBA victory over the Hawks

Basketball

Thunder take control of Western Conference series

Published

MINNEAPOLIS, United States, May 23, 2025 – The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 to open up a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Fresh from being crowned as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player of the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored for Thunder with 38 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who contributed 31 points during Wednesday’s victory in game one of the best-of-seven series, also added eight assists and three rebounds as he scored at least 30 points for the fifth successive play-off game.

“We did a good job of coming out first half, getting the lead, holding it and then extending it in the third and finishing it through the fourth quarter,” Oklahoma’s Alex Caruso said.

Anthony Edwards impressed for the Timberwolves with 32 points, six assists and nine rebounds.

The Timberwolves will attempt to gain a foothold in the series when they host the third game on Sunday at 01:30 BST.

Minnesota have lost just one of their past 10 games at Target Center in Minneapolis, although Oklahoma have won two of their past three visits.

“Every minute in the series is a chance to find something,” said Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

“So we’re going to go back home and fight for game three and heads up, look at the tape and get ready.”

