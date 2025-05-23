Showdown 2.0: Rescheduled NOC-K polls set for June 19 - Capital Sports
NOCK President Paul Tergat arrives at Prideinn with SG Francis Mutuku and 1st Vice president Shadrack Maluki

Sports

Showdown 2.0: Rescheduled NOC-K polls set for June 19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) are set to hold their rescheduled elections on June 19.

In a statement, NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku said the electoral process with commence at 10.00 am at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

“Notice is hereby given, pursuant to section 16 of the constitution of the National Olympic Committee-Kenya (NOCK) as read together with Rule 2 of the NOC-K Election Rules and Regulations , 2025 that the Electoral Congress of NOC-K shall be convened on Thursday, June 19 2025 at 10.00 a.m. to consider the adjourned agenda no.8 during the Electoral Congress held on 24th April 2025,” Mutuku said.

The polls will be conducted by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), with 13 positions up for grabs.

The initial polls were adjourned after four federations failed to agree on who among their officials would vote.

The federations included Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Taekwondo Federation, Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) and the Kenya Triathlon Federation (KTF).

Despite informal discussions to break the deadlock, the four federations could not reach an agreement in-house forcing the adjournment.

Late last month, the High Court lifted previous orders that had barred IEBC from excluding the four federations from the polls should they fail to nominate their respective vote carriers.

At the same time, KVF president Charles Nyaberi lodged a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) seeking to declared the rightful official to vote on behalf of the federation — and not deputy treasurer Moses Mbuthia.

