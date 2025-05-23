Real’s Ancelotti ready for ‘new adventure’ with Brazil

MADRID, Spain, May 23, 2025 – Carlo Ancelotti said his bond with Real Madrid “is eternal” as he prepares to leave the Spanish club this weekend and become head coach of Brazil.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced earlier this month that Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the national side from 26 May.

Rubber-stamping that news, Real have confirmed Ancelotti’s tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu will end following Saturday’s home meeting with Real Sociedad.

“Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Club president Florentino Perez added: “We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club’s values in such exemplary fashion.”

Ancelotti has won 15 trophies across two spells as Real manager, including the Champions League and La Liga titles last season.

His first stint ran from 2013 to 2015, and his second began in 2021 when he was tempted away from Everton.

The 65-year-old’s deal with Real was due to expire in June 2026, but his departure has been brought forward and he will begin his new job on Monday.

“I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager,” Ancelotti posted on X.

“They have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey filled with emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this club.

“What we’ve achieved together will forever remain in the memory of Real Madrid fans, not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabeu are now part of football history.

“Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal.”

Xabi Alonso, who played for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Spain, is poised to replace Ancelotti.

Alonso, 43, has confirmed he will be leaving Bayer Leverkusen, and Real want him in place before the start of next month’s Fifa Club World Cup.

Brazil turned to Ancelotti to replace Dorival Junior who was sacked in March following a 4-1 defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying.

The Selecao are fourth in the South American group, having lost five of 14 games, but they are still well placed to qualify for the 2026 finals.

Ancelotti’s first games in charge of Brazil will be World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador in June.