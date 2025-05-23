Pride after the fall: Thunder eye strong end to disastrous BAL campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – Nairobi City Thunder head coach Brad Ibs is determined to finish their Basketball Africa League (BAL) campaign on a high after a disastrous run.

Ibs says they want to make history as the first Kenyan side to win a match at BAL and exit the competition with their heads held high.

“We want to make history as the first Kenyan club to win a game at the BAL. That’s our goal for the weekend. We also want to improve and just continue to stay together as a team…overall. Credit to the guys for the togetherness in the dressing room and we want to play these last two games with pride,” the American said.

The Kenyan champions’ bitter pill of reality at the BAL continued with a 104-91 loss to Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli at the BK Arena in Kigali on Thursday evening.

It left them with an unenviable 0-4 record in the Nile Conference, having previously lost to Rwanda’s APR, South Africa’s Made by Basketball (MBB) and Al Ahli.

Ibs, once again, bemoaned lapses in concentration and cohesiveness as key factors that have cost them in crucial moments of the game.

“There is a little bit of cohesiveness that we have lacked. We see it in moments…I think we saw it in moments tonight. Because we work with different line-up combinations, we find it lacking sometimes. Unfortunately, when we play against good teams, such mistakes can be hard to come back from,” he said.

What could have been

Speaking at the same time, star player Uchenna Iroegbu believes NCT could have put the Libyans to the sword had they made use of their moments of momentum.

“I think in this game there was a time we got to six…and we were cutting their lead. In almost every game, there have been two or three moments where we could have capitalised and swung the result in our favour. That’s what basketball is about…who can capitalise and swing the pendulum in such moments,” the American-born Nigerian said.

Iroegbu, who has previously played for Guinea’s SLAC in the 2023 BAL, says he will happily shoulder the responsibility of spurring the team on to victory in their last two games.

“Whatever is needed of me to try and inspire the guys to give extra and try and get that win…I have to give that. There is no excuses…that comes with being a leader. You have to shoulder that responsibility and I won’t shy away from that. There is pressure but I say that pressure can be good,” he said.

Thunder next face APR and MBB in a reverse fixture with the two sides.