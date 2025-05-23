Pipeline outclass KCB as DCI shock Prisons in volleyball league playoffs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 2025 – Kenya Pipeline beat defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank 3-1 to draw first blood in their Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women’s league playoffs semi-final in Mombasa on Friday afternoon.

The bankers started the game firing on all fronts and were duly rewarded with a 25-14 victory in the first set.

However, Geoffrey Omondi’s side turned the tables in the subsequent sets, winning 25-16 in the second one before solidifying their gains with a 25-18 victory in the third one.

The African Club Championships bronze medalists then ensured the result with a 25-23 victory in the ultimate set, despite the bankers’ best efforts to extend the match to a fifth set.

DCI cage warders

In an earlier semi-final, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stunned Kenya Prisons 3-2 at the same venue.

The sleuths dominated the first set to win 25-21 but the warders broke the chains with a ruthless performance, triumphing 25-12 in the subsequent set.

DCI then swung the pendulum in their favour in the third set, narrowly edging it 26-24 before Josp Barasa’s charges recovered to win 25-22 in the fourth one.

With the scores tied at 2-2, both sides threw everything for a win but it was DCI with the last laugh, courtesy of a 15-12 victory in the final set.