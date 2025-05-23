Life after Mihic: Gor eye FKF Cup crown after league title hopes falter - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia players protest against Centre Referee Isaac Hamisi decision. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Life after Mihic: Gor eye FKF Cup crown after league title hopes falter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma says they are determined to move on from a turbulent week in which the club fired head coach Sinisa Mihic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Juma says the players are in high spirits and hungry for positive results despite the challenges faced in recent weeks.

“Everybody is psyched up despite everything that happened (in the last week). What has happened has already happened but we can never go back. What is important is our upcoming game and that is where we need our focus to be,” the former Nzoia Sugar and Sofapaka midfielder said.

K’Ogalo head to Dandora Stadium, Nairobi to face Murang’a Seal in the FKF Cup quarterfinal on Sunday in desperate need of a lift following a difficult week.

It will be deja vu for the record FKF Premier League champions considering their last game before the dismissal of Mihic was a goalless draw against the same team at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

With league leaders Kenya Police needing only one win to be enthroned champions, K’Ogalo need an almighty miracle to reclaim the crown they have won 21 times.

The domestic cup competition seems to be only route available for Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s men to avoid a trophyless season.

Juma believes they will have to face the match as a pack of hungry wolves, desperate to appease their fans who have been left heartbroken by their recent poor form.

“We have a very high chance of winning this competition. Our opponents on Sunday are a team we have faced before…the latest being on Sunday. It wasn’t an easy match but we learnt two or three things that we are going to correct. Hopefully, we will get a good result,” he said.

It is a perspective shared by his teammate, Enock Morrison, who adds that the players are resolute in their bid to claw out of the pit of poor performance.

“As players we know what is ahead of us because we are in a difficult moment. We want to get to the final and possibly win the cup. As a team, we always need to go back to the training ground and correct our mistakes. That’s what we are doing and every body is putting in the work to ensure we get the win on Sunday,” the Ghanaian import said.

Gor last won the domestic cup in 2021 after beating arch-rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 in post-match penalties.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved