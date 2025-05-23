Life after Mihic: Gor eye FKF Cup crown after league title hopes falter

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma says they are determined to move on from a turbulent week in which the club fired head coach Sinisa Mihic.

Juma says the players are in high spirits and hungry for positive results despite the challenges faced in recent weeks.

“Everybody is psyched up despite everything that happened (in the last week). What has happened has already happened but we can never go back. What is important is our upcoming game and that is where we need our focus to be,” the former Nzoia Sugar and Sofapaka midfielder said.

K’Ogalo head to Dandora Stadium, Nairobi to face Murang’a Seal in the FKF Cup quarterfinal on Sunday in desperate need of a lift following a difficult week.

It will be deja vu for the record FKF Premier League champions considering their last game before the dismissal of Mihic was a goalless draw against the same team at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

With league leaders Kenya Police needing only one win to be enthroned champions, K’Ogalo need an almighty miracle to reclaim the crown they have won 21 times.

The domestic cup competition seems to be only route available for Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno’s men to avoid a trophyless season.

Juma believes they will have to face the match as a pack of hungry wolves, desperate to appease their fans who have been left heartbroken by their recent poor form.

“We have a very high chance of winning this competition. Our opponents on Sunday are a team we have faced before…the latest being on Sunday. It wasn’t an easy match but we learnt two or three things that we are going to correct. Hopefully, we will get a good result,” he said.

It is a perspective shared by his teammate, Enock Morrison, who adds that the players are resolute in their bid to claw out of the pit of poor performance.

“As players we know what is ahead of us because we are in a difficult moment. We want to get to the final and possibly win the cup. As a team, we always need to go back to the training ground and correct our mistakes. That’s what we are doing and every body is putting in the work to ensure we get the win on Sunday,” the Ghanaian import said.

Gor last won the domestic cup in 2021 after beating arch-rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 in post-match penalties.