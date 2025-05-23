Leclerc fastest but cautious about Monaco chances

MONACO, France, May 23, 2025 – Charles Leclerc said he remained unconvinced that Ferrari would be competitive at the Monaco Grand Prix despite heading both Friday practice sessions.

Leclerc ended the day just 0.038 seconds quicker than McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, the world championship leader, with Lewis Hamilton third fastest in the second Ferrari.

Before practice started, he said his chances of repeating his victory in his home race last year were “low”.

And even after a strong showing on track, he said: “Maybe a bit less convinced (it will be difficult) but I am not convinced the other way either, for now.

“It is too early to feel very positive about the weekend but the Friday has been very positive for us.”

British Haas driver Oliver Bearman has been given a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race for overtaking the Williams of Carlos Sainz under a red flag, following a crash for Piastri.

The 20-year-old was also given two penalty points.

Leclerc started the day by running into the back of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, after the Canadian veered into the Ferrari’s path while on a slow lap.

That damaged the Ferrari’s front wing, but Leclerc was able to continue. Stroll, though, took no further part in the session because of rear suspension damage and the need to change his gearbox.

The Canadian was given a one-place grid penalty for his lack of awareness.

Leclerc said: “I have been feeling pretty good with the car. It hasn’t started the way I wanted with the crash with Lance, but after that it has been pretty smooth and I am happy overall with the car.

“The one-lap pace was strong. Whatever compound we were on, I was feeling quite comfortable and the lap time was coming pretty quickly. This is always a good sign.

“Qualifying is going to be fundamental and we have to be starting in front if we want to have a good result.”

Piastri ended up second despite his crash early in the session, when he went nose-first into the barrier at the first corner, Sainte Devote, but escaped with just a broken front wing.

Hamilton was 0.105secs off Leclerc on an encouraging day for the Italian team.

Piastri said: “The whole day has been a bit up and down. When we get everything together the pace is quite good, just not proving that easy to do at the moment. Some things to look at.

“Especially for myself it has been a messy day. Reset for tomorrow because the pace in the car is there.

“Ferrari are looking a lot stronger here than they have done. Today it has been more on my side that’s been quite messy. Plenty to learn and I think tomorrow will be an interesting day.”

Hamilton said: “The coolest track ever to drive. The most fun. Every year it is such a blast. It doesn’t matter what car you’re in.

“Of course it helps when you’re in a car that feels good and is quick. But with the grip, the speeds, it’s narrow, it’s fast, it’s the best rollercoaster ride of the year and it’s such a privilege.

“This morning I texted Ellen, who has been my assistant for 20 years, and said I can’t believe I am still so lucky to be able to do this every year and I was so excited for the day.

“It went smoothly. P1 was a little bit of a challenge, traffic and everything. P2 was much better. Got a little bit of time to find, Charles is very quick, but otherwise a good session.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth fastest, 0.322secs off the pace, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, who had two crashes during the second session.

Hadjar’s first incident saw him hit the inside wall at the apex of the Nouvelle Chicane. He survived that with a puncture and damaged wheel.

But later in the session he slid wide after an oversteer moment at Sainte Devote and broke his left rear suspension.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was seventh fastest as managing technical partner Adrian Newey made his first visit to a grand prix for his new team, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The winner of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last Sunday had a troubled session. Verstappen ended up 0.713secs off the pace and even had a trip down the escape road at Mirabeau late in the session.

Verstappen said: “P1 was quite positive but then we made some changes for P2 to see how far we could push the balance and we overdid it a little bit.

“So then I just couldn’t really attack the corners any more how I would like and then you are shadowing a lot of pace and the lap time was not coming out of it.

“I don’t expect us to be the quickest. But we want to be a lot closer than in P2. I am also quite confident we can be a lot closer.

“But Ferrari again looks very, very fast. The McLarens were quite close but Ferrari took a big step forward here.”

Verstappen was second fastest in the first session ahead of Norris.