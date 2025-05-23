KCB axe head coach Odhiambo after seven-match losing run - Capital Sports
KCB axe head coach Odhiambo after seven-match losing run

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have suspended head coach Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo along with his assistant, Jeffer Odongo.

In a statement, club chair Bramwel Simiyu said the decision was necessitated by the need to reverse the club’s flailing fortunes.

“We have had mutual discussions with the coach and the two assistants. We want to inject fresh impetus into the team to finish strong and prepare for the next season,” Simiyu said.

Also hit with the axe is fitness trainer Eric Muranda.

Goalkeeping coach Samuel Koko will take charge of the team temporarily.

Odhiambo has been a man living on borrowed time following a seven-match winless run that includes five losses and two draws.

The bankers last tasted victory on March 15, a 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars.

It is a stark contrast in fortunes to a team that began the season on a seven-match winning spree that saw them top the log — evoking whispers of a title challenge.

The anti-climatic ending to the season notwithstanding, the chair maintains that KCB remains an ambitious side.

“KCB Football Club remains a crucial part of the KCB’s brand sporting platform. With that said, it’s imperative for us to take stock of where we are as we position ourself more strongly for the future. We have an ambition to win the league and to sustain such a performance over the years,” Simiyu said.

KCB, who lie ninth on the league standings with 41 points, wrap up their season with games against Nairobi City Stars (June 10) and AFC Leopards (June 15).

