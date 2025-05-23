Home advantage for Gor as Mashemeji Derby set for Raila Odinga Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23, 2025 – The return leg of the Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards is set for June 2 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

In a statement, Gor confirmed the tie will be hosted at the stadium, which will also be the venue for the Madaraka Day celebrations — a day before.

The confirmation lays to rest fears that had abound over the high-octane fixture following the unavailability of the Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums.

The match was scheduled for May 11 but was shelved due to the ongoing works at the two stadia, in preparation for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in August.

It followed a similar script to the first leg of the same encounter, which was twice postponed before it was finally played at the Nyayo Stadium on March 30.

The game, which attracted a capacity crowd, ended goalless.

Gor, who sit third on the league standings with 54 points, will be hoping to capitalise on the home advantage of playing in a town that is their traditional fanbase.

Failure to win the game will hand Kenya Police their maiden crown, provided the law enforcers defeat Shabana.