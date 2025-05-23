Ex-Brentford striker Toney earns England recall

LONDON, England, May 23, 2025 – Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been recalled to England’s squad for next month’s matches against Andorra and Senegal.

It is a first call-up for the 29-year-old since he moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from the Bees last summer.

He made the most recent of his six England appearances in the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

But 28 goals in 42 appearances for Al-Ahli this season convinced England head coach Thomas Tuchel to have a close look, having left him out of his first squad in March.

England face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on 7 June, before welcoming Senegal to Nottingham Forest’s City Ground for a friendly on 10 June.

Tuchel has selected eight players from clubs participating in the Club World Cup – Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – which starts five days after the friendly against Senegal.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has been selected, despite the midfielder’s upcoming shoulder surgery.

The 21-year-old is set to have an operation following the Club World Cup to resolve an issue that has troubled him since 2023.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a notable absentee, while there are no representatives from Manchester United.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has received his first senior call-up.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Toney ‘deserves’ recall

Asked about Toney’s selection, Tuchel said it was an opportunity to view the striker at close quarters for the first time.

“He deserves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, he had a big contribution with goals and assists,” said Tuchel.

“I said last time [in March] that I would try to put a visit in my schedule [to Saudi Arabia] which I didn’t make, so I thought bring him [Toney] over and let him travel with us.”

Asked what it meant for Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke, who was dropped from the squad having made March’s selection, Tuchel said: “I had a call with Dom. He deserved to be with us and won a big trophy this season, but he was in camp already and I have a clear picture of what he can bring and now is the moment to see new players and get a feel for them in the group.”

White absence down to impending fatherhood

Arsenal defender Ben White, capped four times by England, last played international football in March 2022.

The right-back was selected by Gareth Southgate for the 2022 World Cup but left the camp in Qatar for personal reasons.

He then made himself unavailable for the remainder of Southgate’s time in charge, which came to an end last summer.

It was not clear whether White had changed his mind on representing England, but Tuchel says he would have selected the defender for next month’s matches had his partner not been due to give birth.

“He was involved in the latest matches of Arsenal, but we had a talk and decided now is not the moment because he will become a father very soon, the baby is due right on the exact date of the camp. It is his first child and we wish him and his wife all the best,” said Tuchel.

“We thought if he comes back it should be with a clear mind and full focus on football, which is now not the case.

“We decided together this is not the camp for him to come back.

“The second reason is although he played lately I think he can still have 10-15% increase in the physical ability. Given all the circumstances we decided that he is not with us.

“He was ready to be selected now but the main [reason] was because of family.”

Who is missing?

There is no place for Manchester City’s Foden, who said this week that his form this season suffered because of off-field issues and an ankle injury.

Marcus Rashford, on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, misses out after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

His omission means there is not a single representative from Manchester United in the squad, with Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire also missing out.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is a notable absentee, while Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has also been left out.

Wharton’s Palace team-mate Marc Guehi, who was a starter at Euro 2024, misses out due to the eye injury he suffered in Palace’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City last week.

BBC Sport can reveal that Tuchel phoned Guehi on Thursday to explain that he did not want to risk re-injuring his eye.

Tuchel made clear to the Crystal Palace captain that he remains vital to his plans but felt he needed to focus on recovering from the eye issue.

Guehi spent Saturday night in hospital with a suspected fractured eye socket, although tests later confirmed he avoided a crack and the injury was severe bruising.

As well as Solanke missing out, in-form Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy has failed to earn a first call-up.