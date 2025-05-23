Durham boxer O’Connor dies aged 25

LONDON, England, May 23, 2025 – Professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has died aged 25.

The Durham native announced earlier this year she had been diagnosed with cancer after previously battling ulcerative colitis.

O’Connor was a decorated amateur boxer at junior level, winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017.

O’Connor signed with promoter Ben Shalom’s Boxxer when she turned professional and was undefeated in three fights.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon,” Boxxer said.

“Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two weeks ago, O’Connor posted on her social media that she had married her boyfriend and changed her last name to Cardinali.

Tributes have poured in for her, including from fighters Claressa Shields, Jack Catterall, Jake Paul, Molly McCann and Francesca Hennessy.

World champion Ellie Scotney was a long-time friend of O’Connor and said “she was the most beautiful human” she ever met.

“I was so blessed with not just a friend for 10 years, but a sister for life,” Scotney said.

“Even when life was on a timer, you never let anything dim that light of yours. A smile that never ever fades, and a heart that will forever live on in so many ways.

“There was nothing you couldn’t do, the world at your very feet no matter what room you entered.”

England Boxing, highlighting her achievements, said: “A gifted boxer and beloved member of the amateur boxing community, she won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games, Youth Worlds and European Championships.”

“It’s hard to comprehend how cruel life can be, just 25 years old, she had so much ahead of her, but I know our boxing community will honour her memory,” said 5 Live commentator and retired boxer Stacey Copeland.

“We’ll never forget you, we’ll always be proud of you, and you’ll continue to inspire us all from above.”