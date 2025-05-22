Sports Ministry takes over construction of stalled Isiolo Stadium - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Stalled Isiolo Stadium

Sports

Sports Ministry takes over construction of stalled Isiolo Stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – The Government, through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, has officially taken over the construction and completion of Isiolo Stadium, which had stalled for nearly six years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During an extensive inspection of the facility on Thursday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya directed Sports Kenya to develop new architectural designs for a modern stadium that meets international standards within two weeks.

Once submitted, the government will initiate the necessary procedures to commence construction of the project.

Leaders present, led by Isiolo Senator Hon. Fatuma Dullo, welcomed the move, noting that it will rejuvenate the hopes and aspirations of the local community, particularly the youth who are passionate about sports and talent development.

Stalled Isiolo Stadium

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved