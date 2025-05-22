Sports Ministry takes over construction of stalled Isiolo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – The Government, through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, has officially taken over the construction and completion of Isiolo Stadium, which had stalled for nearly six years.

During an extensive inspection of the facility on Thursday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya directed Sports Kenya to develop new architectural designs for a modern stadium that meets international standards within two weeks.

Once submitted, the government will initiate the necessary procedures to commence construction of the project.

Leaders present, led by Isiolo Senator Hon. Fatuma Dullo, welcomed the move, noting that it will rejuvenate the hopes and aspirations of the local community, particularly the youth who are passionate about sports and talent development.