Philip Ocholla, President of Golf Kenya follows his tee shot during the KCB, East Africa Golf Tour Launch at Royal Golf Club on January 23.

Golf

Nanyuki to host eighth leg of KCB East Africa Golf Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22, 2025 – Nanyuki Sports Club will host the eighth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour on Saturday.

Over 200 top amateur players from Nanyuki and neighboring clubs have signed up for the tournament.

“We are expecting a huge number of golfers to turn up for Saturday’s tournament. Our course has always been one of the best in the country with wide fairways and slow greens. We have been working so hard to host this tournament and we cannot wait to showcase our rich golfing tradition. I can assure players that the course is ready for action,” Nanyuki Sports Club Captain Michael Mwirigi said.

Commenting on the Nanyuki golf action, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru highlighted the tour’s growing influence in the region and the bank’s role in elevating the game of golf.

“The KCB East Africa Golf Tour has been instrumental in positioning East Africa as a premier golfing destination. Beyond that, we have also strengthened regional unity, expanded the sport and bolstered socio-economic development. The Nanyuki leg also provides an opportunity for us to interact with golfers from the Mt. Kenya region, giving them a platform to enjoy the game they love most,” Gichuru said.

This weekend’s competition follows on from the seventh leg at the Kericho Golf Course, Kericho, where two teams booked their slots in the tour’s grand finale.

The champions of the grand finale will be awarded KShs. 1 million to support a sustainability initiative currently being implemented by their club.

They will also receive sponsorship to participate in a prestigious golf tournament.

After the Nanyuki leg, the next leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the historic Karen Country Club on May 31.

