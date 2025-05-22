‘I play 20 minutes’ – Garnacho puts Man Utd future in doubt

BILBAO, Spain, May 22, 2025 – Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has put his future at the club in doubt by questioning Ruben Amorim’s decision to play him for “20 minutes” in the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham.

Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal ended Spurs’ 17-year trophy drought and with it ensured United would be without European football next season.

Garnacho, 20, was benched in favour of Mason Mount in Bilbao and only replaced the England midfielder with 19 minutes remaining of normal time.

The Argentina winger, who was linked with Chelsea and Napoli in January, was critical of Amorim’s decision to hand him a limited role in the final.

“Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know,” said Garnacho.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

Garnacho posted an image on his social media six hours before kick-off upon learning that he was starting on the bench, depicting him celebrating in the 2024 FA Cup final and 2024 Community Shield.

Roberto Garnacho, his brother, posted on his Instagram account that the winger had been “thrown under the bus”.

“Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus,” wrote Roberto Garnacho.

The post followed Amorim’s post-match comments, in which the Portuguese head coach referred to a miss by Garnacho in the semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao.

Asked if he should have brought Garnacho on earlier, Amorim said: “How many times have we had this conversation, and it was the opposite? Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against Bilbao and changed the game.

“So now it is easy to say. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah [Garnacho]. Of course, now it is easy for us to talk about a lot of views.”

Garnacho apologised to then United manager Erik ten Hag last season after ‘liking’ social media posts criticising the Dutchman following a Premier League defeat by Bournemouth.

The winger, along with team-mate Marcus Rashford, was dropped for December’s visit to Manchester City which Amorim said was down to “training performances, game performances and ngagement with team-mates”.

In February, Amorim said Garnacho had apologised to the rest of the squad for walking down the tunnel after being substituted against Ipswich.

Garnacho was not the only United player to raise question marks over his future, with captain Bruno Fernandes suggesting he could leave Old Trafford if the club choose to “cash in” on him.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

“I have always been honest,” said Portugal midfielder Fernandes.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is. Football sometimes is like this.

“I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days.

“The day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.”

‘Summer transfer looms’

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

Garnacho seemed at one point to be heading out of Manchester United in January, so the speculation around the young forward will only intensify following last night’s events in Bilbao.

His own social media post prior to the game becomes very pointed once his axing from United’s starting line-up became real.

An additional post by his brother will only heighten tensions.

Like any manager, Amorim is judged on results. When they don’t go well, team selections are criticised, from the standpoint we can never know what would have happened if a different team had started – it is assumed the performance would be better but that is all it is, an assumption.

Garnacho has missed quite a lot of ‘big’ chances this season. He is absolutely not on his own but when Amorim bemoans a failure of his side to score, Garnacho is at least partly responsible.

My personal view is he was afforded so many plaudits last season – and played so often – there was a false assessment of his abilities and where his career is at.

Garnacho has talent, of that there is no doubt. But he is far from the finished product and needs to work hard on his game to make the improvements required. I am not sure the social media aspect is giving off the right signals.

Given United’s financial situation and Garnacho’s status as a home-grown player and how that works in the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, I can absolutely see a summer transfer looming.

If Garnacho stays, he has to do better than he has been. If he does, then he won’t be getting left out for any big games.

‘Are we good enough?’

Defender Luke Shaw said his team-mates must question whether they are good enough to be at the club following the defeat in Bilbao.

The defeat means United will go without European football next season for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

“It’s hard to put into words the season, but I think for a club like Manchester United, it’s not really good enough,” said England defender Shaw, 29.

“I think definitely me and I think all of us have to question ourselves tonight. Are we good enough to be here? Because this club, this season, it’s not acceptable.

“We know that and it’s down to us. I think we have to look at ourselves. Something has to change.”