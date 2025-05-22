Another Kenyan athlete provisionally suspended after anti-doping test

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22, 2025 – Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan runner Sheila Chelangat after testing positive for a banned substance.

The two-time national cross country champion tested positive for EPO, which is commonly abused by athletes to increase stamina and performance by increasing red blood cells.

After a brief hiatus occasioned by injuries and loss of form, Chelangat began the year on a positive note by making the podium in the two races she has competed in.

She began the year with a second-place finish at the Hong Kong Half Marathon in January, clocking 1:08:06.

The 27-year-old then notched another second-place finish at the Istanbul Half Marathon on April 27, running 1:06:13.

She becomes the latest Kenyan to fall to the AIU axe after former world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie was provisionally suspended for evading or failing to submit to an anti-doping test.