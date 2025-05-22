Al Ahli Tripoli hit Nairobi City Thunder for a century Again to book BAL Playoffs Finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Nairobi City Thunder put up a spirited fight but suffered a fourth straight loss following a 104-91 defeat to Libya champions Al Ahli Tripoli at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) on Thursday evening in Kigali, Rwanda.

The win for Al Ahli Tripoli saw them record a perfect 4-0 victory and become the first team in the Nile Conference to book a ticket for the playoffs finals scheduled for Pretoria, South Africa, June 6-14.

The Libyan champions took control of three of the four quarters, winning 32-24, 24-17, 27-18, before the Kenyan champions won the last quarter 32-21.

-More to follow-