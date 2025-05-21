Mvurya allays fears over Ulinzi suitability for Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has assured that Ulinzi Sports Complex will be ready to host the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic on May 31.

Mvurya says the government will work to improve on any part of the venue, which falls short of World Athletics (WA) standards.

“I want to officially announce that the Ulinzi Sports Complex will host this year’s edition of the Kip Keino Classic. The venue is up to world class standards and if there is any part that is remaining, we will work round the clock to ensure it is ready by May 31st. Therefore, there is no need for panic,” the CS said.

The World Continental Tour Gold was initially scheduled for Nyayo Stadium but that will not be possible with ongoing works at the 30,000-seater facility.

Mid-last month, a contractor began laying a new tartan track at the facility but the exercise has reportedly been hampered by the prevailing long runs.

Concerns linger

Moving to the Ulinzi Complex has created murmurs of discontent among a section of athletes who feel all their hard work will come to naught.

This is because the stadium has for long fallen short of WA standards, particularly with regards to the narrowness of the tartan track.

“It is going to be a bit of a challenge…I cannot speak on whether I will be able to secure qualification for the World Championships because as you can see, the track itself is not up to scratch. It is not in accordance to standards,” the athlete, who prefers not to be identified, said.

Considering the Kip Keino Classic offers participants with a chance to smash records, set new personal bests (PBs), world leads and season bests, these aforementioned concerns are warranted.

Furthermore, athletes will be using the one-day meet to try and attain the qualification mark for their respective disciplines.

What to do?

With the event now officially slated for Ulinzi, organisers have the task of preparing it to the level that matches the previous editions held at either Kasarani or Nyayo stadiums.

One of the headaches afflicting them is ensuring the number of fans does not overstretch the facility’s capacity.

Even as Mvurya called for fans to turn out in large numbers, he warned them against any attempts to vandalise property.

“We expect around 10,000 spectators. Even as you come, avoid vandalism. These are public investments for which the government has spent money to ensure that they benefit all of us,” he said.

Furthermore, since it is a military facility, security arrangements will have to be stringent to identify and nip any breaches in the bud before they occur.