Mara secure date with Police in FKF Cup quarters after win over Compel

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21, 2025 – Noah Jagongo scored twice as Mara Sugar secured passageway into the FKF Cup quarterfinals with victory over Compel FC at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Wednesday evening.

Jagongo first got on the scoresheet in the 23rd minute, slotting home from close range after a cutback from the right flank.

The forward then completed his brace in the 82nd minute when he sneaked into the box, expertly controlled a through-pass before rifling home.

The sugar millers will now play defending champions Kenya Police on Sunday, seeking a chance to make it to the semis.

Wednesday’s match came on the back of Saturday’s ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), which quashed an appeal by AFC Leopards against a decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to expel them from the competition.

The nine-time domestic cup champions were expelled after fans disrupted their round of 32 encounter against Mara on March 8 at the Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu.

The match was tied at 0-0 when fans invaded the pitch after the centre referee rescinded an earlier decision to award a penalty to Ingwe.

Following the abandonment of the game, the federation gave a bye to Mara Sugar into the next round while holding Leopards responsible for the events of the evening.