Is ‘magic’ Caldentey Arsenal’s key in Champions League final?

LONDON, England, May 21, 2025 – Mariona Caldentey was kissing the Women’s Champions League trophy a year ago, clutching the badge on her chest while donning the blue and red stripes of Barcelona, having won her 15th major trophy with the club.

Now she is preparing to face her former team for the first time since leaving them last summer to join Arsenal.

The Gunners will attempt to win a first European title since 2007 in Lisbon on Saturday (17:00 BST) and it helps to have a star in their team who lived and breathed opponents Barcelona for a decade.

Caldentey did not come through Barcelona’s youth ranks, but spent 10 seasons at the home of the defending European champions, scoring 114 goals in 302 games.

There will be no holding back in Saturday’s Champions League final though as Caldentey hopes to spearhead Arsenal – the place she now calls home – to success.

“I feel really confident, I can play my football, I can enjoy it. I am in the right place. I am where I want to be,” the Spain international, 29, said.

Can she cap off an impressive debut season for Arsenal with the ultimate club prize she became so accustomed to winning at Barcelona?

‘We always knew she was like magic’

Caldentey arrived in north London at a rocky time for Arsenal in July 2024 and some in Spain doubted if she had made the right decision.

Gunners legend Vivianne Miedema had been allowed to leave for rivals Manchester City weeks before and fan unrest was building towards former boss Jonas Eidevall.

Pressure was on Caldentey – a World Cup winner with Spain – to help guide Arsenal safely through a potentially treacherous Champions League qualification path.

But she did not take long to settle as 10 months later, Caldentey was awarded the Women’s Super League Player of the Season having scored nine goals and assisted five in 21 games.

It should not have come as a surprise.

“She was a crucial player for Barca’s style,” Spanish journalist Maria Tikas, who writes for national newspaper Sport, told BBC Sport.

“The fans and media didn’t value her enough for how important she was. We always said that she was like magic.

“It was sad she left, but I knew she was going to be good in England. She really showed quickly the kind of player she was and now at an important moment of the season she has showed it again.”

Caldentey’s first goal came in a 4-0 win over BK Hacken, sealing Arsenal’s progression to the Champions League group stages in September.

The club believed Caldentey could take them to the next level when they signed her but she could not have predicted how impressive her first season would be.

“Not at all. I didn’t have any expectation. I just made my decision and went for it,” said Caldentey.

“Everyone helped me a lot from the first day so it was kind of easy to adapt to the new challenge. I’ve just had fun playing football.”

‘A total footballer’

“She’s a total footballer. She’s got everything,” Arsenal manager Renee Slegers said of Caldentey earlier this season.

Her impact was instant and transformative.

Arsenal went from a struggling side at the start of the season to a team marching up the table, sealing second spot in the WSL and competing with Europe’s elite.

Caldentey’s role was to be the creator, linking up with WSL Golden Boot winner Alessia Russo and providing stardust from midfield.

“She’s given us so much,” Slegers added. “There are so many things to say about Mariona, because she does so many things so well. She has given us that next level.

“Technically and tactically – her intelligence is really high level. Her work ethic is unbelievable. You can see it in games, but you can see it on the training pitch as well.

“Last but not least, she’s a winner.”

After Arsenal beat Tottenham 5-0 at Emirates Stadium, a journalist described Caldentey as the conductor of an orchestra, with eight legs like an octopus.

The analogy surprised Slegers but she admitted it was a good description.

Arsenal captain Kim Little, who has played alongside Caldentey this season, said she has been “incredible” for the team.

“She came in from Barcelona and had a great impact on the team, on a personal level and also with how we play,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘If one player is going to lead the pack, it’s her’

There will no doubt be mixed emotions for Caldentey when she faces Barcelona in Lisbon.

She was “underrated” but “now finally appreciated” by those in Spain, said Tikas, but will she come back to haunt them?

“When we talked to Barca players after the semi-finals, they were really happy to face Mariona and said it will be really special for them,” Tikas added.

“She knows how Barcelona play and how Arsenal can damage Barcelona.”

Caldentey has spoken to some of the Barcelona players – they remain “close friends” after all – but they have avoided speaking about the final.

“We did exchange some messages but it is a bit weird so we didn’t speak too much about [the game],” she added.

“I didn’t tell them [we would win] but they know that is what I want!”

From Arsenal’s perspective, they hope Caldentey’s close links with Barca will give them an advantage.

“I did an interview with Aitana Bonmati the other day and mentioned Mariona,” journalist Alex Ibaceta told BBC Radio 5 Live. “She said we know the player she is, we know what she is capable of.

“Mariona is going to be key in letting the players know what disturbs Barcelona. If there is one player that is going to lead the pack, it’s going to be her. Arsenal have enough quality to be able to put out a gameplan so Mariona can give them the tips and tricks on how to defeat Barcelona.”