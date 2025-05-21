(IN PHOTOS): Kenya Basketball president Otula eulogised at memorial service

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21, 2025 – Family, friends, colleagues, basketball players and fans gathered together on Thursday to pay tribute to Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) president Paul Otula at the SDA Lavington Church in Nairobi.
Speaker after speaker lauded the former Maseno School principal who identified and nurtured many young basketball talents at the schools level.
Otula was then elected as KBF supremo in 2008 before earning a second term in January 2021.
He passed away on May 1 (Labour Day) from a cardiac arrest.
He is set to be laid to rest at his home in Homa Bay county on Friday.