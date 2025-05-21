(IN PHOTOS): Kenya Basketball president Otula eulogised at memorial service

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21, 2025 – Family, friends, colleagues, basketball players and fans gathered together on Thursday to pay tribute to Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) president Paul Otula at the SDA Lavington Church in Nairobi.

Pall bearers carry the casket of KBF president Paul Otula. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Speaker after speaker lauded the former Maseno School principal who identified and nurtured many young basketball talents at the schools level.

Family of the late president of KBF Paul Otula gather for prayers. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Otula was then elected as KBF supremo in 2008 before earning a second term in January 2021.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) secretary general Francis Mutuku speaks during the memorial service for KBF president Paul Otula. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

He passed away on May 1 (Labour Day) from a cardiac arrest.

NOCK’s male athletes representative Humphrey Kayange (L) and secretary general Francis Mutuku. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Kibra MP Peter Orero (L) and former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo at the memorial service for Paul Otula. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

He is set to be laid to rest at his home in Homa Bay county on Friday.