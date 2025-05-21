‘I’m back’ – Pacquiao, 46, announces boxing return

MANILA, The Philippines, May 21, 2025 – Manny Pacquiao has announced his return to the ring aged 46 and almost four years after his last fight.

The Filipino says he will face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on 19 July in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao is now aiming to become boxing’s oldest welterweight world champion.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao said on social media. “Let’s make history.”

Pacquiao currently holds the record for the oldest welterweight champion, when he beat Keith Thurman in 2019 to claim the WBA (Super) world title aged 40.

The WBC controversially reinstated Pacquiao into their rankings at number five last week as speculation about his return mounted.

The WBC president Mauricio Suliman defended the decision, saying: “Pacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and passed all medicals and as legendary WBC champion has been approved to fight by our organisation.”

Pacquiao last fought in August 2021, when he lost on points to Yordenis Ugas.

The boxing legend is a four-time welterweight champion and has an overall record of 62 fights, eight losses and two draws.

Since retiring from boxing he has been involved in politics in his home country, but last week failed in his bid to become elected to the Philippines senate.