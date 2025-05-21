Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder rally past Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA, United States, May 21, 2025 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder’s fightback from a “rusty” start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and win the first game of their NBA Western Conference finals series.

With Julius Randle pouring in 20 first-half points, Minnesota were on course for an upset against the top seeds after taking a 48-44 lead into half-time.

But the Thunder rallied in the final two quarters, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 20 of his 31 points to help his side to a 114-88 victory.

“Honestly we were a bit rusty in the first half but we shouldn’t be,” Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN in an on-court interview.

“We were missing layups, free throws. We just needed to keep being aggressive and trust our work.”

MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 or more points for a fourth consecutive game, also finished with five rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

“Game ones are feel-out games. In game two they’re going to make adjustments and we’re going to have adjustments. It’s a series and it’s best-of-seven, not first to one,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

“It’s a good start but there’s a lot more work to do.”

Game two of the series takes place in Oklahoma City on Friday (01:30 BST).