Bellingham to miss start of season after shoulder surgery

MADRID, Spain, May 21, 2025 – Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to miss at least the first six weeks of next season when he has shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old has struggled with a persistent shoulder problem since 2023 and Real have scheduled the operation for when the tournament in the United States is over.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has worn strapping on his shoulder when playing for England and for his club, having initially missed two games for both Madrid and England at the end of 2023 after injuring his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup takes place in the United States between 15 June and 13 July.

Bellingham is expected to miss the whole of preseason and at least the first six weeks of the new campaign, which would also mean being absent for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

On Friday, England boss Thomas Tuchel will name his England squad for June’s qualifier against Andorra and friendly against Senegal, with questions remaining about whether or not players due to play in the Club World Cup will be selected.

Bellingham starred in his first season in Spain after signing for £115m from Borussia Dortmund.

He helped Madrid to the La Liga title and Champions League, scoring 23 goals in 43 appearances.

This season, though, he has scored just 14 in 52, with Madrid losing the title to Barcelona and being knocked out of Europe in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.