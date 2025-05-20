Tusker set for end-season purge after title hopes wither from Sofapaka clawing

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Thirteen-time FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC will have a major end-season purge after last weekend’s 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Sofapaka FC essentially crushed their 2024-25 season title ambitions.

The brewers suffered their biggest defeat in history, a calamitous performance from the players burying their slightest hopes of battling Police FC for the title.

A win would have meant Tusker remain three points behind Police, but defeat sees them six points clear with two games left to play. An atrocious goal difference doesn’t even give them a mathematical hope as they have to outscore Police by at least 15 goals in the last two matches.

And now, the playing unit is set for a major shake-up, with coach Charles Okere’s future intact with the club’s top leadership backing him up.

According to sources, most of the players whose contracts will run out at the end of the season will not be retained, while another good number are set to be mutually released.

The club’s technical bench had a long meeting with the team’s leadership Tuesday, a meeting that took close to six hours as the club dissected on one of the worst days in their history.

“This is just the coach’s first season in the top flight and he has managed to steer the team to number two on the table. They were without their top scorer for the entire second leg and their top assister as well, but still managed to stay afloat fighting for the title. The club feels it would be unfair to take any drastic action on the coach,” a source told Capital Sports.

The brewers have not won any title in two seasons. They have finished second twice in a row, and also lost in the final of the Cup once. Another trophyless season will only build pressure on the team and raise the expectation for the new season.