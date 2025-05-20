NBA Africa to unveil new basketball court in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Kenya is set to benefit from NBA Africa who in partnership with the Opportunity International will on Tuesday, May 27 unveil a new outdoor basketball court at the Loiswell Academy in Nairobi.

Kigali’s Rwanda has already benefited with the opening of the court on the sidelines of the ongoing Basketball Africa League Nile conference.

The court in Kigali was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony by NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi; BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall; Opportunity International Executive Vice President, International Programs and two-time NBA All-Star and BAL Ambassador Luol Deng.

The ceremony was followed by a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic for 80 boys and girls ages 16 and under from the local community.

In addition, more than 50 local coaches took part in a coaching clinic on the new court earlier this week.

“The launch of this beautiful new court in Kigali reflects our commitment to making basketball more accessible to Rwandan boys and girls,” said Akamanzi.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Opportunity International to use basketball to positively impact youth and communities in Rwanda, Kenya, and across East Africa,” she added.

“Opportunity International and NBA Africa share in the dream of a rising Africa,” said Opportunity International CEO Atul Tandon.

He added, “This collaboration will equip young people with more than just athletic skill – it will foster confidence, teamwork, and the hope of a brighter future. As we continue our mission to ensure more children are attending better schools, these new courts pave the way for better learning outcomes, more opportunities for Africa’s youth and stronger communities.”

The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills and core values of the game – teamwork, respect, determination and community – at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

Last year, NBA Africa reached more than 350,000 youth across the continent through youth development programming.

Opportunity International’s Education Finance programming is dedicated to getting more children into better schools around the world and has released more than $1 billion in capital to schools and families since 2012, benefiting more than 16 million children around the world.