Mweresa eyes World Champs qualification in traditional one-lap race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Boniface Mweresa remains confident he can lower his personal best time and attain the qualification mark for his traditional 400m race at the World Championships later in the year in Tokyo, Japan.

Mweresa was part of the 4x100m relay team that earned Kenya a historic qualification for the World Championships at the World relays last week, and the 31-year-old now says he is spurred on to chase an individual event in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old former African silver medalist failed to qualify for the last World Champs in Budapest and has told Telecomasia.net in an exclusive interview that he aims to make the wrongs right and make the cut, inspired by the relays qualification.

“I want to focus purely now on qualifying for the 400. I was actually selected into the 4x100m relay team purely by accident because Mark Otieno got a late injury and I had to replace him, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. My ambition now is to use that confidence to battle for my own specialty race, and I am quite confident I can make it. Looking at how I have started the season and the improvements I have made, especially with my acceleration, I believe I can make it,” Mweresa told Telecomasia.

The qualification mark for the World Championships is 44.85, and he will need a huge performance to dip well below his current personal best, which stands at 44.96 set in 2022. This season, his fastest time is 45.85 seconds, and he needs to shave one second off to earn his dream.