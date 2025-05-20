Mujinga to headline sixth edition of Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20, 2025 – Two-time World Indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji is among the latest top names to confirm participation at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic on May 31.

While making the announcement, meet director Barnaba Korir said the entry of the Swiss, among other elite athletes, proves that Kenya is a top sporting destination.

“Despite so many events worldwide, interest in this year’s Kip Keino Classic has grown. That this competition is able to pull such top athletes shows how much Kenya is attractive as a sporting destination,” Korir said.

The event has thus far attracted 89 foreign athletes, 53 of who are from Ethiopia.

Other top athletes to watch out for include World Indoor 60m silver medalist Lachlan Kennedy of Australia, the 2016 Olympics javelin champion Thomas Rohler (Germany), triple hammer throw Olympic champion Anita Włodarczyk (Poland) and Liberian sprinter Joseph Fanbulleh, among others.

This year’s edition will be staged at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, the first time the event will be held at the Lang’ata Road-based stadium.

Kip Keino Classic meet director Barnaba Korir speaks during the launch for the sixth edition of the event on Tuesday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

This is after failure to lay down a new tartan track at the Nyayo Stadium in time.

Speaking at the same time, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the government will work overtime with the organisers to ensure Ulinzi Complex is upto world standards before the material day.

“I want to announce officially that we will have it here in Ulinzi. We cannot host it in Nyayo because of ongoing works. Ulinzi meets the expectations and where there is a shortfall, that will be completed by Saturday. There should be no reason for panic,” the CS said.

The government has injected Ksh 300 million towards the competition, with Absa Kenya returning as title sponsors for another year.

The bank has pumped in Ksh 60 million towards the same.