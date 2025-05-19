Why Bilbao glory would cap Mount’s road to recovery

MANCHESTER, England, May 19, 2025 – Mason Mount has never lost his belief that one day a moment would come to transform his time at Manchester United.

After an injury-ravaged time at the club since joining in June 2023, his first goal as a United player at Old Trafford on 8 May may just have been that moment.

United were struggling, unconvincing in their quest to hold off Athletic Bilbao and reach the Europa League final.

After a 3-0 first-leg win, United were 1-0 down and progressing to the final was not a foregone conclusion.

Up stepped Mount. The midfielder turned quickly onto a short pass from Leny Yoro and curled a shot from just inside the penalty area into the corner of the net.

The goal released the building tension in the stadium. Eighteen minutes later, Mount scored again, although by that time Ruben Amorim’s side were clear and the meeting with Tottenham in Bilbao was already secure.

“It has not been easy,” the 26-year-old reflected. “But I’ve stayed very focused and always had the end goal in my mind, always felt it would come good, that something will happen and I’ll get a moment.

“Obviously, I’ve had a bit of time for it to sink in now. I watched the goals and the whole game over a couple times.

“It was an amazing night for me. Everything just happened so quickly. I feel like it was a bit of like a flow state, I wasn’t thinking much and then I scored two goals, and we win the game.”

The first use of “it” is Mount’s way of referring to the injuries that have blighted his time at Manchester United.

Mount was two games into his United career following a £55m move from Chelsea in 2023 when he suffered the first of what turned out to be six injury-related absences over the course of 18 months.

The calf problem that kept him out for over three months last season and a second hamstring problem this term, that left him on the sidelines for nearly as long until his latest comeback in April, were by far the worst.

On Friday at Chelsea, he started successive games for the first time under Amorim, who has lavishly praised Mount’s work ethic and dedication to getting fit.

“It is not always easy,” added Mount. “I have had many days at Carrington sitting on the treatment bed, when I want to be training. I have been in the stand watching games when I wanted to be playing.

“But that was the circumstances. I gave everything to continue my rehab to try and get back. I have learned a lot from these moments. You really appreciate it more.”

Wearing number 7 ‘a massive honour’

Mount could not be accused of taking the easy option by joining United.

Not only did he move away from the Chelsea bubble he had lived in since he was just six years old, Mount also took the United number seven shirt, worn in the past by a succession of global stars, including George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It was a massive honour,” he said. “I knew before joining the legends who have worn the shirt and what it means to the club.

“I always wanted to take the opportunity. As soon as I knew that there was a possibility of me wearing it, I was never going to turn it down.”

‘A positive end to tough season’

Mount’s enforced absences have contributed to a lessening of the understanding of what the latest wearer of that famous shirt can bring to a team.

On loan at the age of 20, Mount was the central component in Derby County’s run to the 2019 Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

A year later, he was an England and Chelsea regular and part of the side beaten by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Within the space of three months in 2021, he was again a losing FA Cup finalist and then fell short in the European Championship final against Italy with England, but sandwiched between those disappointments he lifted the Champions League as Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Manchester City in Porto.

There was never a question about him starting all three games.

In 2022, he became a world champion thanks to a Club World Cup win over Palmeiras and then lost another FA Cup final to Liverpool. By that point, Mount was still only 23 and nowhere near his peak.

It is also a backstory that might be very useful in Bilbao as they look to come out on top in a battle between the Premier League’s two massive underachievers, both sides occupying places immediately above the relegation zone and with points totals that could have meant demotion into the Championship in other seasons.

Wednesday’s final gives both clubs the chance to end a season of defeat and ridicule by nabbing a place in next season’s Champions League.

“The losses are hard,” said Mount. “I have had quite a few at Wembley and they stick with you for a long time.

“But when you do win, you understand that feeling and always want it.

“I don’t know how many of the lads have too much experience of that but I can tell you I have had quite a few losses and I don’t want that feeling.”

By any measure, it has been a terrible season for United on the domestic front.

Friday’s loss at Stamford Bridge was their 18th league defeat of the season. It is their worst performance since they lost 20 in their 1973-74 relegation campaign.

Yet the margins are fine. Harry Maguire had what would have been an opening goal disallowed by a narrow VAR call on Friday.

Against West Ham the previous week, Amorim’s side dominated but didn’t take their chances and were caught out on the break.

It has been the story of the season from a United perspective and explains why Mount is looking forward optimistically in a way not many are.

“I feel we’re close,” he said. “It’s small details here and there in games, especially in the Premier League.

“If the small details aren’t right you can get punished, which can be devastating at times.

“I think we’re close to correcting them and when you win trophies you get extra confidence and you build that togetherness as a group.

“But we know the situation we are in. As a group, we try to block out the noise but we know the league has not been good enough.

“We won’t forget about what we have done in the league but if we can win, it can be a positive end to a tough season.”