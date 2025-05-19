Tusker boss Okere defiant in face of devastating loss to Sofapaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has refused to concede defeat in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title race despite losing 7-1 to Sofapaka on Sunday evening.

Okere believes there is still a chance for the brewers to nick in and win the title, even with league leaders Kenya Police needing only one win from the next two matches.

“Yes, I still believe (Tusker’s title chances)…the league winner has not been announced yet and there are two more rounds to play. We intend to fight for the crown until the very end, the final day of the season,” the coach said.

The gaffer was left mouth agape after his charges collapsed spectacularly to a five-star display by Batoto Ba Mungu at the Dandora Stadium.

A Jack Ong’anya double, in addition to Wyne Messi and Edward Omondi’s strike, left them staggering to a 4-0 loss by halftime.

It didn’t get any better in the second half as Rodgers Kipkemoi scored a penalty before Namaan Balecho pulled one back for the brewers.

The final nails in the Tusker’s coffin were driven in by Omondi and Ong’anya, the two walking away with a brace and hattrick respectively.

Okere admitted the loss was the most embarassing in the history of the club.

“It is something I cannot even understand or even accept. We prepare all week and then come and put in such a torrid performance. It is like there was zero commitment…players allowing easy goals. Tusker is a big club and to play for such a team requires character and determination,” he said.

The tactician also gave props to their opponents for their excellent show on the afternoon.

“Kudos to Sofapaka…they came into the game determined to walk away with victory. You could see they were really motivated and determined in every department,” he said.

The loss came on the back of another humbling defeat at the hands of Talanta, who left them nursing from Emmanuel Osoro’s double.

Okere will hope Tusker have overcome the hangover of the unpleasant loss when they next face Kariobangi Sharks in the penultimate match of the season on June 11.