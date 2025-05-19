Thunder refuse to cower in face of tough start to BAL campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Nairobi City Thunder power guard Eugene Adera has backed themselves to make the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) despite a winless run in the Nile Conference, thus far.

Adera says losses to Rwanda’s APR and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya have not broken their resolve to secure their slot for next month’s playoffs in Pretoria, South Africa.

“I don’t think anything chances…we are still determined to make it to the playoffs and that is what we are going to try to do. We just have to win our remaining games,” he said.

The Kenyan champions began the tournament with a 92-63 loss to the hosts at the BK Arena in Kigali on Saturday.

It got worse for them on Sunday when they lost to Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli 115-87, at the same venue.

Nonetheless, Adera says they have learnt lessons from the two losses, which will help them prepare for their next match.

“I think we just have to stay connected…we have a couple more games to go. That’s what we are focusing on right now. That’s what we are going to do. We will watch the film (of previous matches) and get better,” he said.

Adera was Thunder’s second best performer against the North Africans, sinking 14 points and adding four rebounds and five assists.

Nigerian-born Uchenna Iroegbu led the way with 18 points, sevens rebounds and eight assists.

Speaking at the same time, head coach Brad Ibs admitted the team have made minor mistakes in the two matches.

However, he is hopeful that the same is rectifiable before Tuesday’s duel with Made By Basketball (MBB) of South Africa.

“We are making little mistakes, which have been punished. We played in rotation a lot today and Al Ahli did a great job of turning them into bigger advantages and then they also made shots. Our aggression…communication needs to get better,” Ibs said.

The top two teams from the Nile Conference and the best third place team between Kalahari Conference’s FUS Rabat (Morocco) and the third place team in the Nile Conference will advance to the BAL Playoffs and Finals which will take place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa from June 6-14 (tickets available on Ticketmaster.co.za).