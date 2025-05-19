KCB Extend Perfect Run in Kenya Chess Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Chess Club emerged tops at the two-day Premier League round in Kisumu, over the weekend.

The eight-time league champions registered three victories, winning 3-2 against Victoria Warriors Chess Club and 3½ – 1½ (3 wins, a draw and a loss) against Mavens Chess Club on Saturday.

On Sunday, the winning streak continued with KCB claiming a hard-fought 3½ – 1½ (3 wins, a draw and a loss) against Victoria Elite Chess Club to maintain its unbeaten streak in the 2025 Kenya Chess Premier League.

In Saturday’s first fixture against Victoria Warriors Chess Club, KCB’s Hugh Misiko, Hawi Barry Kaloki, and Elizabeth Cassidy secured straight wins over Samuel Mwaura, Clinton Shikuku, and Charity Mutheu.

However, former national chess champion Joseph Methu and Joseph Irungu fell short against Wagodo Abdul and James Emanikor, respectively.

In the second round of matches against the Mavens, Joseph Methu bounced back strongly with a commanding win over youngster Manyeki Nathaniel.

He was joined by Ian Mutuge, who outsmarted Martin Mambo to secure another victory.

Meanwhile, Ben Magana was held to a draw by top seed Christian Mugambi Mwamba, while FIDE Master Joyce Nyaruai suffered a defeat at the hands of Peter Majur Manyang.

Martin Njoroge was awarded a walkover after his opponent failed to show up.

KCB now top the league table with 21 points after 7 rounds of matches played so far, 4 points ahead of second-place Equity Chess Club.

Speaking after the win, team captain Magana said they are hopeful of sustaining their imperious run in subsequent matches.

“We have had a pretty good outing this weekend, winning all three matches that were scheduled for us. Our focus now goes to our next fixture, a big one against Equity Chess Club, but I am confident that we will maintain the unbeaten run, important to reclaiming the title,” he said.

The team’s confidence has been boosted by a series of Open Chess tournaments that were held in the last two weekends, in Nakuru and Kiambu, with KCB emerging as the best corporate team in both tournaments. “The tournaments provided a better training ground for our players, we were gauging ourselves against the top teams in Kenya and beyond. We need to replicate the same energy league in all the remaining games,” Magana added.

They now shift their attention to the ‘bankers’ derby’ in Nairobi, next month, when they face reigning champions Equity Chess Club, a match expected to test their unbeaten momentum.