‘Hawks have eyes peeled and focused on fifth league title’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Equity Hawks head coach Ben Oluoch says their ultimate aim is to defend their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League women’s title.

Oluoch says they are working tireless to chisel their mental and physical stoicism with every match they play.

“Our first mission is to try and get back to the finals and defend our title. We want to make sure everybody is mentally and physically prepared and psyched to the maximum. The first step is to be in the top five, get in the playoffs, and then we will look to defend the title we won last season,” the head coach said.

The bankers continued with their rampaging drive to success with a 75-29 thrashing of University of Nairobi Dynamites in a league encounter at the Africa Nazarene University (ANU) in Nairobi on Sunday.

Lavan Owiti prepares to shoot during their match against UoN Dynamites.

Oluoch was excited by the team’s hunger for every possession, highlighting their relentless pursuit of rebounds, steals, and scoring opportunities.

Echoing his sentiments, Hawks captain Melissa Akinyi-Otieno said they are united in their hunger for another title.

“We adhered to our game plan and maintained unwavering trust in each other. This win was a testament to our collective hustle, heart, and precise execution of our strategies,” she said.

Their next match is another mouthwatering encounter against United States International University (USIU) Flames.

Hawks will be out for a fifth league title, following on from last year when they beat archrivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for their fourth one.