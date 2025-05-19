'Hawks have eyes peeled and focused on fifth league title' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Vallery Kemunto (L) challenges an opponent during their Basketball Federation League match

Basketball

‘Hawks have eyes peeled and focused on fifth league title’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Equity Hawks head coach Ben Oluoch says their ultimate aim is to defend their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League women’s title.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oluoch says they are working tireless to chisel their mental and physical stoicism with every match they play.

“Our first mission is to try and get back to the finals and defend our title. We want to make sure everybody is mentally and physically prepared and psyched to the maximum. The first step is to be in the top five, get in the playoffs, and then we will look to defend the title we won last season,” the head coach said.

The bankers continued with their rampaging drive to success with a 75-29 thrashing of University of Nairobi Dynamites in a league encounter at the Africa Nazarene University (ANU) in Nairobi on Sunday.

Lavan Owiti prepares to shoot during their match against UoN Dynamites.

Oluoch was excited by the team’s hunger for every possession, highlighting their relentless pursuit of rebounds, steals, and scoring opportunities.

Echoing his sentiments, Hawks captain Melissa Akinyi-Otieno said they are united in their hunger for another title.

“We adhered to our game plan and maintained unwavering trust in each other. This win was a testament to our collective hustle, heart, and precise execution of our strategies,” she said.

Their next match is another mouthwatering encounter against United States International University (USIU) Flames.

Hawks will be out for a fifth league title, following on from last year when they beat archrivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for their fourth one.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved