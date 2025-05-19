Gor sack head coach Mihic as league title hopes fade

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Gor Mahia have fired head coach Sinisa Mihic after a turbulent time at the club.

In a brief statement on X, the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions said they have parted company with Croatian via a mutual agreement.

“We have parted ways with head coach Sinisa Mihic on mutual agreement; the two assistants to take charge on interim basis. We wish Mihic all the best in his endeavours, ” the statement read.

The 48-year-old joined K’Ogalo in February this year, assuming the reins from Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno who had held the position on an interim basis.

The former assistant manager at four-time Kuwaiti Premier League champions Al Samiyah SC then went on to rack up eight wins, five draws and two losses in the 14 league games he was in charge.

Mihic also steered Gor Mahia to the last four of the FKF Cup courtesy of a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in the quarters.

His reign at K’Ogalo has not been smoothsailing though, marked by constant wrangles with his two assistants, Zico and Michael Nam.

The Croatian at one time expelled the duo from training sessions before the intervention of club chair Ambrose Rachier to reconcile the trio.

He also stormed off the Dandora Stadium during Gor’s 1-1 draw with Sofapaka on April 19, reportedly angered by the substitutions made by assistants during the game in which he was serving a one-match touchline ban.

His last game in charge was Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Murang’a Seal in Murang’a, which upped pressure on him.

Gor lie third on the log with 54 points with a game in hand.

League leaders Kenya Police boast 61 points at the top of the standings and only need one win from their last two games, which would grant them their maiden title and end K’Ogalo’s two-year reign as back-to-back champions.