Braggard or truthful man? Akwana laughs off Tusker poor tactics in thrashing by Sofapaka - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sofapaka FC head coach Ezekiel Akwana. PHOTO/Traymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Braggard or truthful man? Akwana laughs off Tusker poor tactics in thrashing by Sofapaka

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2025 – Sofapaka head coach Ezekiel ‘Sacchi’ Akwana has lambasted the poor tactics employed by Tusker during Sunday’s 7-1 thrashing of the brewers at the Dandora Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Akwana labelled himself as a better tactician than Tusker’s Charles Okere, stating that he always knew his team would win the match.

“I knew exactly what to expect because their coach…tactically, he is not good (sic) than me. That one I know…I knew we would score a lot of goals but I never guessed it would be seven. I had expected at least three goals,” the gaffer said.

The former Mathare United, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards player said his side tactically overwhelmed the brewers who were left chasing shadows for majority of the encounter.

“I was 100 per cent sure that we would win this match. Tactically, we were better than them…we set up in such a way that they would have to play the way we wanted. They did not have a chance in the game…we were excellent in the first half and carried on in the same way in the second half,” Akwana stated.

Batoto Ba Mungu were imperious from the first whistle, Jack Ong’anya scoring a hattrick and Edward Omondi notching a brace to add to Rodgers Kipkemoi’s second half penalty and Wyne Messi’s strike in the first half.

Sofapaka’s Jack Onga’nya shields the ball from Tusker’s Namaan Balecho. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Naaman Balecho’s goal, midway through the second 45, proved to be a mere footnote in what was one of the most shocking results of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2024/25 season.

It was a perfect way for Akwana’s boys to bounce back from their disheartening 2-0 loss to Murang’a Seal on Wednesday evening.

With two matches left to the end of the season, the 2009 league champions will be keen to build on this morale-boosting victory.

They next face Posta Rangers before wrapping up against Bidco United — two teams that are mired in a relegation struggle.

The tactician says a great end to the season is important for them to start the next one in scintillating form.

“We only need three points in the last two matches for us to reach the target we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. Then from there, we can build on for the next season to do better,” he said.

Batoto Ba Mungu lie seventh on the log with 43 points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved