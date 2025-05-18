Winning first trophy like a switch going off – Kane

BAYERN, Germany, May 18, 2025 – Bayern Munich’s top scorer Harry Kane is sitting in the mayor of Munich’s office as he reflects on the first major trophy of his career – the Bundesliga title.

He’s wearing the club’s traditional celebratory brown lederhosen. Music is blasting through the speakers as the club’s title parade comes to a close on Sunday afternoon.

“It was an amazing experience, to be honest.”

“Obviously I’ve seen celebrations like this from afar but, until you experience it yourself, it’s hard to put in to words,” he tells BBC Sport.

The 31-year-old England captain not only secured the German league title but added another Golden Boot to his collection in the process, his fifth time claiming one across English and German club football.

“I enjoy every one,” Kane said.

“I think this one’s even more special because we won the title with it as well.”

“Obviously, I’ve won a few in my career and you can never really celebrate that, because you always will be disappointed that the season hasn’t finished the way you wanted to. So yes, to have that, plus the title, was just a perfect way to finish the season.”

Kane admitted the emotions hit him hard when Bayer Leverkusen’s failure to beat Freiburg on 4 May confirmed Bayern as champions.

“It was almost like a switch went off, and all of a sudden it was just a lot of emotion, a lot of joy,” he tells BBC Sport.

“We had a great night that night. Of course, I’m the one in the limelight because of my journey.”

“But my journey isn’t just myself. It’s with a lot of my family, a lot of my friends who have been with me. They’ve been there for the ups and downs. They share the same emotion I do, so it was nice to share the pitch and moment with them.”

The Kane family in Germany

Kane moved from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern for £86.4m in 2023.

At the time, it was one of the most high-profile transfers in Europe – but Kane admits it wasn’t without its early challenges.

He told BBC Sport: “When we first moved to Germany, I mean, it was tough.”

“I think the first six months I was here, my family was still in London, and I was in a hotel, so that was difficult – to be in a different country, to be away from them, and still have to perform.”

“Now though, we’ve all been together in a house for over a year, and the kids are in school, they’re loving it.”

“My wife’s really enjoyed it here and we’re loving every second. Like I said, the way the German people, the Bayern fans, have taken us in – it’s really made us feel special, not just for me, but for my family as well,” he said.

For years, Kane’s individual brilliance was often accompanied by the caveat of not having won a trophy – with some asking if it would tarnish his legacy., external

Now that narrative has been put to bed – does he feel vindicated?

“I’m not sure.” Kane says.

“I think, from my point of view, my career is still the same. I still work to improve. I still try and be better every year. I think maybe from the outside, the perception will now be a little bit different.”

“You know, I’ve had amazing messages and amazing comments from a lot of people. I think there’s a lot of people who are starting to see me win my first title,” he told BBC Sport.

“Of course, it was a great feeling for me, and probably a relief as well, just to have that off my back.”

Premier League return on the cards?

There’s plenty of headlines linking Kane with a return to England.

He sits second in the Premier League goalscoring charts with 213. Alan Shearer holds the top spot with 260.

But when asked whether he plans on returning to break that record – he doesn’t give much away.

“No, I don’t really think about it.”

“I think I’ve learned in my career as you’ve become more experienced, you just do what you can. Football kind of takes you on your own journey. I really enjoy my time here and I’m not thinking about being anywhere else,” Kane adds.

“We have a great coach, a great team, and I just want to be as successful as I can with Bayern.”