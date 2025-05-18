Speedster Omanyala smashes another African record

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala set a new African record for the men’s 150m at the Atlanta City Games in the United States, on Saturday night.

Omanyala clocked 14.70 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Terrence Jones of Bahamas who timed 14.93 in second place.

American Matthew Boling came third after clocking 15.15.

The 2022 African 100m champion had initially set a continental record of 14.89 at the same competition in 2023, during which he finished third.

14.70(-1.1)

African record. 6th best all time!!



Saturday’s achievement takes him to sixth on the all-time list of the world’s fastest in the discipline, overtaking Jamaican Yohann Blake who clocked 14.71 in Manchester, 10 years ago.

It is Omanyala’s second record after he clocked 9.77 at the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour in 2021, which enthroned him as Africa’s fastest man in the men’s 100m.

It also comes just over a week after he spearheaded the 4x100m relay team to qualification for the World Championships during the global competition in Guangzhou, China.

Omanyala — alongside Boniface Mweresa, Meshack Babu and Samuel Odhiambo — clocked 38.51 to finish second in Heat 2 of the qualification round at the World Relays to secure their ticket to Tokyo.