R.I.P title dreams: Sofapaka hammer Tusker to a stupor in do-or-die league tie - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC's Levin Odhiambo battles for the ball with Sofapaka's Amos Asembeka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

R.I.P title dreams: Sofapaka hammer Tusker to a stupor in do-or-die league tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2025 – Sofapaka thrashed title hopefuls Tusker 7-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The brewers came into the tie hoping to atone for their 2-0 loss at the hands of Talanta on Wednesday evening.

Lying second on the log with 55 points — two adrift of leaders Kenya Police — Charles Okere’s charges had everything to play for.

However, the 13-time league champions were in a stupor by halftime, having absorbed four unanswered goals from Batoto ba Mungu.

The 2009 league champions added two more after the interval before the brewers nicked a consolation.

However, their ordeal was far from over as Ezekiel Akwana’s side scored two late goals to condemn Tusker to their heaviest defeat in history and with that, bury any lingering hopes of a 14th league crown.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved