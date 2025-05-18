R.I.P title dreams: Sofapaka hammer Tusker to a stupor in do-or-die league tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18, 2025 – Sofapaka thrashed title hopefuls Tusker 7-1 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie on Sunday evening.

The brewers came into the tie hoping to atone for their 2-0 loss at the hands of Talanta on Wednesday evening.

Lying second on the log with 55 points — two adrift of leaders Kenya Police — Charles Okere’s charges had everything to play for.

However, the 13-time league champions were in a stupor by halftime, having absorbed four unanswered goals from Batoto ba Mungu.

The 2009 league champions added two more after the interval before the brewers nicked a consolation.

However, their ordeal was far from over as Ezekiel Akwana’s side scored two late goals to condemn Tusker to their heaviest defeat in history and with that, bury any lingering hopes of a 14th league crown.

More to follow…