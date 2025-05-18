Korir and Team Triumph at KCB Golf Series in Kericho

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – The four-ball of Nicholas Korir, Leonard Kiplangat, Munga Marisoi and Benson Magolo won the seventh leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Kericho Golf Club on Saturday.

The quartet returned a combined score of 104 points to clinch first place, ahead of the team of Bill Kalya, Ben Kalya, Judy Chebon and Debra Koske who accumulated 103 points.

The two teams will represent Kericho at the tour’s grand finale in December, this year.

Speaking afterwards, Korir said the team will resume training in preparations for the grand finale.

“It is a privilege to win this tournament that was tough and challenging. The tournament and turn out was good. We have to practice and sharpen our skills as we prepare for the grand finale. We are hopeful that we will have a good outing at the grand finale. We want to put the Kericho name out there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Julius Rono returned an impressive 38 stableford points to beat his closest challenger, Frankline Kiplimo, after countback.

Journalist Tobias Messo returned 37 points to win the men’s category.

Dorothy Koech returned 35 points to bag the lady winner award in the ladies’ category, beating Eunice Korir who finished second with 34 stableford points.

KCB Branch Manager, Mumias, Chris Avisa, clinched the staff winner, closely followed by Peter Ndichu.

Anthony Cheruiyot returned 30 points to scoop the junior winner award.

David Biegon won the longest drive in the men’s category while long-hitting Debra Koske won it in the ladies’ category.

Daniel Githinji of Nandi Golf Club was the nearest to the pin.

KCB Director of Customer Excellence Micheu Njiru congratulated all the winners, expressing hope that the impact of the tournament will be felt far and beyond.

“Since we launched our golf series back in 2023, Kericho Golf Club has always been part of it. This has greatly been driven by our deep relationship with the club that is rooted in friendship, shared value, and similar ambitions,” he said.

Njiru: “We intend to boost the local economy through this series, aligning with our overall agenda as an institution. I congratulate all the winners, specifically, the two teams that will compete at the grand finale.”

The tournament, which brought together 112 golfers and 18 teams, concludes on Sunday with a junior golf clinic at the same venue.

The tour will stop at Nanyuki Golf Club next weekend for its eighth leg.