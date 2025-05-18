Ekalale shines for Kenya at World Continental Tour race in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – Kenya’s Hellen Ekalale finished second in the women’s 3000m at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday morning.

The Japan-based athlete clocked 8:49.28, behind Rose Davies of Australia who timed 8:49.28 for the win.

Japan’s Yuma Yamamoto completed the podium places with a third-place finish, clocking 8:50.64.

Another Kenyan in the same competition, Emmanuel Kiplagat, missed out on the podium after finishing fifth in the men’s 3000m.

The youngster clocked 7:42.23, in a race won by Jude Thomas who ran 7:39.69 to cut the tape.

Ethiopian Elias Girma (7:40.42) and Irishman Brian Fay (7:41.09) finished second and third respectively.

Kiplagat’s fellow countryman in the same race, Amos Bett, finished a disappointing 14th after clocking 7:54.90.

The one-day event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour events, with the next round set for Zagreb, Croatia on May 22-24.

Kenya is set to host the sixth edition of the same series — the Kip Keino Classic — on May 31 in Nairobi.