‘Cold as R-ice!’ English star strikes to secure Champion League football for Gunners

LONDON, England, May 18, 2025 – Another superb Declan Rice strike earned Arsenal victory over Newcastle to secure the Gunners a place in next season’s Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side were flat and uninspiring before Rice’s exquisite curling finish from outside the box ensured second-placed Arsenal ended their home campaign on a winning note.

The Gunners had David Raya to thank in the first half as Newcastle – who remain in a good position for a Champions League spot – threatened despite missing leading scorer Alexander Isak.

The scorer of 23 Premier League goals was absent with a groin injury.

However, Raya was required to make smart saves to deny Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Sven Botman inside the opening 20 minutes as third-placed Newcastle made a fast start.

But Rice’s 55th-minute goal – a first-time shot from 20 yards following Martin Odegaard’s pass – changed the atmosphere inside Emirates Stadium.

The win moves Arsenal on to 71 points. Of the teams below them only sixth-placed Manchester City, who are on 65 points with two games remaining, can match Arsenal’s tally. But the Gunners’ goal difference is substantially better.

Newcastle go into their final game at home to Everton knowing victory will seal them a top-five finish – barring a near-impossible swing in goal difference.

‘We have not been good enough in the league’

There was relief from Arsenal when Simon Hooper blew the final whistle.

The last few weeks have been a struggle but Arteta can finally start planning for another Champions League campaign after a first home win since 1 April.

His side will be sure of runners-up spot, behind champions Liverpool, if Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday – but even if they do, second place will be theirs if they avoid defeat in their final match at already-relegated Southampton next Sunday.

Arsenal’s players stayed out on the pitch after full-time to show their appreciation to fans as the curtain came down on another season at Emirates Stadium.

But some supporters had exited the ground by then, with their team about to end another season without a major trophy.

“We had to admit we have not been good enough in the league,” said captain Odegaard, who was interviewed on the pitch.

At least Rice’s outstanding finish brought some joy.

It was the England midfielder’s 19th goal involvement in all competitions this season (nine goals, 10 assists), with only Bukayo Saka (25) having a hand in more for Arsenal this term.

London return ends in defeat

This was Newcastle’s first return to London since winning the League Cup at Wembley to end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

This time there were no scenes of celebration but Eddie Howe’s side are very much in the driving seat for a Champions League spot despite this result.

Newcastle looked to have overcome the loss of Isak with their impressive start.

They had five shots on target in the opening 17 minutes – but did not manage another one for the rest of the game.

All attention now switches to the final match against Everton.

If Newcastle do secure a Champions League spot to add to their Wembley triumph, it will go down as one of the club’s greatest seasons in living memory.