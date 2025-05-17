‘We’ll see’ – Emery coy on tearful Martinez future

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 17, 2025 – Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said “we will see” about Emiliano Martinez’s future after the goalkeeper’s tears at the end of their win over Tottenham.

The 32-year-old looked emotional at full-time after Champions League-chasing Villa’s 2-0 win in their last home game of the season.

Martinez, a two-time winner of the Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper award, has played 211 times for Villa since a 2020 move from Arsenal.

Asked about Martinez’s future, Emery was non-committal, saying: “We will see.

“Of course, it is the last match here [this season], and I don’t know.

“We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field.”

Aston Villa moved into the top five with the win over Spurs, but with Manchester City having a game in hand they most likely need to beat Manchester United next Sunday and hope for other results to go their way to secure back-to-back seasons in the Champions League.

“Of course, then we will see about everything, how we are going to try to get better for the next season,” Emery said.