Thunder focused on making BAL play-offs in maiden campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Nairobi City Thunder is focused on making more history as they prepare for the group phase of the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) which tips off in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.

Shooting guard Derrick Ogechi has underscored that the team’s ambition is to make the play-offs., reiterating his confidence that they have put up a formidable squad to compete against Africa’s best.

Thunder, the Kenyan Basketball League champions, are making their debut at the BAL and have made history becoming the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for the group phase of the competition.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after the team arrived in Kigali, where they will compete over the next 10 days, Ogechi says the belief is huge within the team as they aim to make more history.

“Our target is definitely to make the play-offs. We have a really good group and the last one month together has been really great and everyone is locked in and looking forward to performing well. We know it is not going to be easy or a bed of roses because we are facing tough opposition, but we have a good team as well. We want to start well and give ourselves a chance to make the play-offs from the word go,” Ogechi, who has been part of the team for the past year told Telecomasia.

Thunder will compete against home side APR, South Africa’s MBB and Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli in the group phase. The top two from this round will qualify for the play-offs, which start in the quarter final stage.