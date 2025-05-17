Thunder focused on making BAL play-offs in maiden campaign - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi CIty Thunder players and staff celebrate after earning their BAL ticket

Baseball

Thunder focused on making BAL play-offs in maiden campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Nairobi City Thunder is focused on making more history as they prepare for the group phase of the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) which tips off in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shooting guard Derrick Ogechi has underscored that the team’s ambition is to make the play-offs., reiterating his confidence that they have put up a formidable squad to compete against Africa’s best.

Thunder, the Kenyan Basketball League champions, are making their debut at the BAL and have made history becoming the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for the group phase of the competition.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after the team arrived in Kigali, where they will compete over the next 10 days, Ogechi says the belief is huge within the team as they aim to make more history.

“Our target is definitely to make the play-offs. We have a really good group and the last one month together has been really great and everyone is locked in and looking forward to performing well. We know it is not going to be easy or a bed of roses because we are facing tough opposition, but we have a good team as well. We want to start well and give ourselves a chance to make the play-offs from the word go,” Ogechi, who has been part of the team for the past year told Telecomasia.

Thunder will compete against home side APR, South Africa’s MBB and Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli in the group phase. The top two from this round will qualify for the play-offs, which start in the quarter final stage.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved