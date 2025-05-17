Knicks crush Celtics to reach Conference Finals

NEW YORK, United States, May 17, 2025 – The New York Knicks eliminated defending NBA champions Boston Celtics from the play-offs with a 119-81 victory to reach their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the way with 23 points apiece as the Knicks completed a 4-2 series victory to set up a showdown against fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers for a place in the NBA finals.

The Knicks will open the seven-game series at home at 01:00 BST on Thursday.

Six Knicks players finished in double figures with the 38-point success the largest winning play-off margin in franchise history.

Mikal Bridges had four three-pointers in his 22 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 and Josh Hart finished with a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Celtics, who lost star forward Jayson Tatum to a ruptured right Achilles tendon in game four, which is likely to keep him out for around nine months, had given themselves hope after winning game five.

But in front of a Madison Square Garden home crowd, which included celebrities Timothee Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee, the Knicks were in a ruthless mood.

They led 26-20 after the first quarter but did most of the damage in the second, outscoring their opponents 38-17 to take a 64-37 lead into the break to all but end the Boston challenge.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics scoring with 20 points, with Al Horford adding 10 points and Payton Pritchard finishing with 11.

Derrick White, who scored 34 points in game five, was kept quiet with just eight points.

Brunson is following in a family tradition in the play-offs, with his father Rick a member of the New York team that last played in the Eastern Conference finals in 2000.

“This is great,” he said. “I mean, the fact that we haven’t been here since my dad was on the team – he’s not gonna like that – but it means a lot to this organisation and this city.

“In game five Boston got the best of us and we responded tonight. We just found a way to keep making plays on the defensive side, the offence was just rolling.”

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau felt his team had delivered a complete performance against the reigning champions.

“I thought from start to finish we were terrific,” he said.

“The Celtics are a terrific team on both sides of the ball. They play their style no matter what, and so they’re not going to hand you anything. You have to earn it. And I felt we did that.

“But we can’t get carried away. Obviously it’s a great win and we advance. But you also understand that you have to get ready for the next series. We know that Indiana is a terrific team and we’re going to have to be ready.”

Despite the defeat, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised his team.

“At the end of the day, we set a goal out and we didn’t achieve that goal,” he said.

“But that shouldn’t take away from the mindset and effort that the players put in – the approach, the process, you can’t ask for anymore from the guys. I thought they gave everything they had throughout the season.”